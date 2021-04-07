Grangeville Senior Citizens April 2 Pledge by Dick Seay. Prayer by Patsy Myers. Free dinner drawing winner was Darlene West.
Number of meals at site, 56; grab and go, 28. Home delivery meals were 43 hot and 60 frozen. Guests were Robin Willman, and the fiddlers provided music. Joke or stories told by Lazelle Hauger.
Pinochle winners were 1st Sherrie Hale 4670; 2nd Ed Hale 4320.
Board meeting set for April 13, 9 a.m.
March 31
Pledge by Dick Seay. Prayer by Norm Walker. Free dinner drawing winner was Sally Walker. Number of meals at site, 40; grab and go, 22. Home delivery meals were 41 hot and 0 frozen. Pinochle winners were 1st Gary Crea 3220; 2nd Delores Kendall 3150. Thank you, Mike Curley, for all our meals donated for today. We all enjoyed the meals.
March 29
Pledge by Dick Seay. Prayer by Freddy Chaco. Number of meals at site, 34; grab and go, 25. Home delivery meals were 38 hot and 0 frozen. Guests were Robin Willman, and the fiddlers provided music. Joke or stories told by Lazelle Hauger. Guest was Freddy Chaco. Jokes told by Shirley Crane. Pinochle winners were 1st John Purdy 5180; 2nd Gary Crea 4310.
