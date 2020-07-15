Dick Seay opened the July 6th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Karla Ketola was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 36 meals served at the site with 23 grab & go meals. There were 38 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 3,990 and Rocky Taylor, 3,400.
Lyman Gilmore opened the July 8th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Roy Powell was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 31 meals served at the site, 17 grab & go meals, and 38 hot meals were home delivered. Pinochle winners were E.G. Akins, 2,740 and Stan Modrell, 2,710.
Lyman Gilmore opened the July 10th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. James Spangler was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 45 meals served at the site, 29 grab & go meals, with 39 hot and 70 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Liz Hauger, 5,190 and Jane Burgess, 4,240. We want to wish a Happy Birthday to Susan Groves.
Menu for July 15th
Chicken Enchiladas, Spanish Brown Rice, Lettuce Salad, Carrots, Celery, Pears
Menu for July 17th
Spaghetti, Meat Sauce, Lettuce Salad, Green Beans, Fruit Salad, WW Bread Sticks
Menu for July 20th
Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Mixed Veggies, Pears, WW Dinner Roll
