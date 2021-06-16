Lyman Gilmore opened the June 7th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Pastor Dave Sanchez gave the prayer. Rick Shugert was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 66 meals served at the site with 34 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Barbara Henderson, 8,910, and 2nd, Leo Rodrigues, 6,710.
Dick Seay opened the June 9th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers gave the prayer. E.G. Akins was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 56 meals served at the site with 38 hot and 14 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Leo Rodrigues, 2,210 and 2nd, Barbara Henderson, 1,840.
Lyman Gilmore opened the June 11th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sally Walker gave the prayer. Ada Akers was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 37 hot and 58 frozen deliveries today.
Pinochle winners were 1st, Leo Rodrigues, 2,510 and 2nd, E.G. Akins, 2,330.
Menu for June 16th
Pulled Pork Sandwich, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Fruit Cup
Menu for June 18th **Father’s Day Dinner**
Roast Beef, Twice Baked Potatoes, Green Beans, Fruit Salad, WW Roll
Menu for June 21st
Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas, Carrots, Peaches, WW Dinner Roll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.