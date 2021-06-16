Lyman Gilmore opened the June 7th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Pastor Dave Sanchez gave the prayer. Rick Shugert was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 66 meals served at the site with 34 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Barbara Henderson, 8,910, and 2nd, Leo Rodrigues, 6,710.

Dick Seay opened the June 9th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers gave the prayer. E.G. Akins was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 56 meals served at the site with 38 hot and 14 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Leo Rodrigues, 2,210 and 2nd, Barbara Henderson, 1,840.

Lyman Gilmore opened the June 11th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sally Walker gave the prayer. Ada Akers was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 37 hot and 58 frozen deliveries today.

Pinochle winners were 1st, Leo Rodrigues, 2,510 and 2nd, E.G. Akins, 2,330.

Menu for June 16th

Pulled Pork Sandwich, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Fruit Cup

Menu for June 18th **Father’s Day Dinner**

Roast Beef, Twice Baked Potatoes, Green Beans, Fruit Salad, WW Roll

Menu for June 21st

Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas, Carrots, Peaches, WW Dinner Roll

