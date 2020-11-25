Nov. 16th there were 48 grab & go meals and 47 home delivered. Nov. 18th there were 39 grab & go meals and 41 home delivered. Nov. 20th there were 76 grab & go meals and 43 home delivered.
We would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving! We will be closed Nov. 25th & 27th. There will be a board meeting on Dec. 8th at 9 a.m.
Closed Nov. 25th & 27th.
Menu for Nov. 30th
Spaghetti, Lettuce Salad, Carrots, Celery, Peas, Carrots, Apricots, WW Bread Sticks.
