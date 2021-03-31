Dick Seay opened the March 22nd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Donna Wadley was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 36 meals served at the site, 25 grab & go meals and 37 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Dolores Kindall, 4,720 and 2nd, Maria Camacho, 4,410.
Dick Seay opened the March 24th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Meyers gave the prayer. Gordon Thompson was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 37 meals served at the site, 23 grab & go meals and 39 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Lazelle Hauger, 5,890 and 2nd, Stan Modrell, 4,870.
Dick Seay opened the March 26th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Macy gave the prayer. Barbara Macy was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 60 meals served at the site, 27 grab & go meals, with 39 hot and 60 frozen meals home delivered. Randy and Sue Myers, Sterling Vincent, and Eldon and Sue Tiboni were today’s guests. Roger Burgess shared a story with the group. Pinochle winners were 1st, Maria Camacho, 8,550 and 2nd, Stan Modrell, 8,390.
Menu for April 2nd **Happy Easter**
Baked Salmon, Brown Rice Pilaf, Green Salad, Jello Fruit Salad, WW Roll
Menu for April 5th
Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce, Tomato, French Fries, Fresh Fruit, WW Bun
Menu for April 7th
Beef Stew, Potatoes, Carrots, Cabbage, Green Beans, Apricots, WW Bread Slice
