Grangeville Senior Citizens
May 4, we served 55 Grab & Go meals and 40 hot meals were home delivered.
May 6, we served 58 Grab & Go meals and 38 hot meals were home delivered.
May 8, we served 67 Grab & Go meals and 40 hot meals and 66 frozen meals were home delivered.
Menu for May 15th
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Lettuce Salad, Green Beans, Apricots, WW Bread Sticks
Menu for May 18th
Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Mixed Veggies, Pears, WW Dinner Roll
Menu for May 20th
Turkey & Noodles, Broccoli, Peaches, Cinnamon Roll
