GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.
Aug. 16 menu is Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, peaches and a dinner roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; Aug. 18 menu (grab and go only) is hot dogs and chili, sauerkraut, onions and relish, potato salad, cucumber salad and a fruit cup; Aug. 21 menu (grab and go only) is hamburger with lettuce, tomato and onions, baked beans, vegetable pasta salad and watermelon. Aug. 18-22, the building will be closed for remodeling, but the kitchen will remain open for take-out meals.
