GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Jan. 18 is ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted vegetables, fresh fruit and a whole wheat dinner roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Jan. 20 is spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, fruit salad and whole wheat breadsticks, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Jan. 23 is meat and vegetables pizza, lettuce salad and peaches.

