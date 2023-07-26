GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.
July 26 menu is chicken and rice, three bean salad, peas and carrots, Jell-O fruit cups and a whole wheat dinner roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; July 28 menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, fresh apples and whole wheat breadsticks; July 31 menu is baked potato bar with chili, taco, ham, sour cream and cheese, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, spinach salad, watermelon and a whole wheat dinner roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.