GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.
The Center is closed July 5; July 7 menu is pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, lettuce salad with tomatoes, fresh fruit and whole wheat toast; July 10 menu is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, frozen peas, peaches and a whole wheat dinner roll.
