GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.
May 17 is beef and chicken enchiladas with whole wheat tortillas and sour cream and cheese; refried beans, lettuce salad and mixed fruit, Fiddlers will provide music; May 19 is fish fillet, coleslaw, French fries, peaches and a whole wheat bun, Fiddlers will provide music; May 22 is spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, peaches and whole wheat breadsticks.
