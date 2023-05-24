GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.
May 24 is chicken pot pie, lettuce salad, pears and a whole wheat roll, Fiddlers will provide music; May 26 is meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, lettuce salad, apricots and a whole wheat dinner roll; closed May 29 for Memorial Day.
