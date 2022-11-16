GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Nov. 16 is sweet and sour buffalo meatballs, brown rice pilaf, stir fry vegetables, mixed fruit and sour cream and cheese; menu for Nov. 18 is turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans casserole, apple or pumpkin pie, bread dressing and a whole wheat roll; menu for Nov. 21 is meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, peaches and a whole wheat roll. Closed on Nov. 23.

