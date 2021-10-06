GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens host a meal Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the senior center on the truck route at noon.
The menu for today, Wednesday, Oct. 6, is bacon, ham, eggs Benedict, eggs and veggie casserole, baking powder biscuit with sausage gravy, and orange juice. The menu for Friday, Oct. 8, is a hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, frozen veggies, pears and whole wheat bread slice. The menu for Friday, Oct. 11, is tuna patties, roasted potatoes, frozen peas, mixed fruit and a whole wheat dinner roll.
