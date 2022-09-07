GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Sept. 7 is roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, frozen peas, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for Sept. 9 is lasagna, green salad with carrots and tomatoes, cucumber salad, peaches and bread sticks.

