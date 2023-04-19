GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.
Menu for April 19 is Salisbury hamburger steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, mixed fruit and a whole wheat dinner roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; April 21 is spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, fruit salad and whole wheat breadsticks, the Fiddlers will provide music; April 24 is pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, roasted vegetables, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.