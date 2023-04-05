GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for April 5 is cowboy casserole, broccoli, three bean salad, green salad, applesauce and a whole wheat roll; menu for April 7 is roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted mixed vegetables, green salad and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for April 10 is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, lettuce salad, apricots and a whole wheat dinner roll.

