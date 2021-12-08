GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet for lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.

Menu for Dec. 8 is spaghetti and meat sauce, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, fruit salad, and whole wheat bread sticks; menu for Dec. 10 is ham, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, pears, and whole wheat rolls; menu for Dec. 13 is tuna mac and cheese, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, fruit salad, and whole wheat bread sticks.

