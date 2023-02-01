GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Feb. 1 is beef burrito, brown Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and onions and peaches; menu for Feb. 3 is pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, applesauce and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for Feb. 6 is tilapia, cole slaw, French fries, peaches and a whole wheat bun.

