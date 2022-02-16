GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for lunch at noon at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.
Menu for Feb. 16 is beef or chicken tacos with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomatoes and salsa, fresh carrots, celery and broccoli, sour cream and cheese and mixed fruit, the Fiddlers will perform; menu for Feb. 18 is Canadian pizza with bacon and peperoni, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, fruit salad and whole wheat bread sticks, the Fiddlers will perform; menu for Feb. 21 is baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables and peaches.
