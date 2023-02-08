GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Feb. 8 is “Breakfast for Lunch” themed with bacon, ham, sausage gravy, egg and vegetable casserole, fresh fruit, baking powder biscuit and orange juice; menu for Feb. 10 is pork chops casserole, brown rice, peas and carrots, applesauce and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for Feb. 13 is “Happy Valentine’s Day” with bacon, taco meat, ham, baked potato, broccoli, onion, green salad, fruit cup, sour cream, cheese and a whole wheat dinner roll.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments