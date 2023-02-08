GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.
Menu for Feb. 8 is “Breakfast for Lunch” themed with bacon, ham, sausage gravy, egg and vegetable casserole, fresh fruit, baking powder biscuit and orange juice; menu for Feb. 10 is pork chops casserole, brown rice, peas and carrots, applesauce and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for Feb. 13 is “Happy Valentine’s Day” with bacon, taco meat, ham, baked potato, broccoli, onion, green salad, fruit cup, sour cream, cheese and a whole wheat dinner roll.
