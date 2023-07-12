GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.
July 12 menu is tator tot casserole, three bean salad, green salad, fruit cup and a whole wheat roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; July 14 menu is country pork rib, roasted sweet potato, potato salad, lettuce salad, fresh fruit and a whole wheat roll; July 17 menu is beef nachos with olives, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and corn chips, refried beans, lettuce salad with carrots and celery and fresh fruit.
