GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.
July 19 menu is orange chicken, chow mein/brown fried rice, stir-fry vegetables, refried beans and peaches, the Fiddlers will provide music; July 21 menu is meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, Jell-O fruit cups and a whole wheat dinner roll; July 24 menu is hamburger steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, peaches and whole wheat breadsticks.
