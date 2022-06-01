GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Grangeville Senior Center on the Truck Route.
Menu for June 3 is bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, spinach salad, macaroni salad, fresh fruit and whole wheat toast; menu for June 6 is Salisbury steak, broccoli cheddar noodles, carrots, peaches and a dinner roll; menu for June 8 is chicken and brown rice, green salad, pears and a whole wheat roll.
