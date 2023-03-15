GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for March 15 is Salisbury hamburger steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, mixed fruit and a whole wheat dinner roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) is corned beef, roasted cabbage, carrots, boiled red potatoes, apple dessert and Irish soda bread, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for March 20 is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, frozen vegetables, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll.

