GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for March 8 is lasagna, green salad, strawberry spinach salad, three bean salad, pears and garlic bread; menu for March 10 is chili, mac and cheese, green salad, carrots, celery, peaches and cornbread; menu for March 13 is chicken and rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, carrots and celery, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments