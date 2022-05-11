GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens have lunch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.

Menu for May 13 is pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, apricots and a roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for May 16 is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, frozen peas, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for May 18 is beef stroganoff, green salad, pea salad, peaches and a dinner roll, the Fiddlers will provide music.

