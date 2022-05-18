GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for lunch at noon at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.
Menu for May 20 is catfish, coleslaw, French fries, peaches and a whole wheat bun, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for May 23 is spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, peaches and whole wheat breadsticks; menu for May 25 is chicken pot pie, lettuce salad, pears and a whole wheat roll, the Fiddlers will provide music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.