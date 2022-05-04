GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for lunch at noon at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.

Menu for May 6 is roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, frozen mixed vegetables, mixed fruit salad and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for May 9 is hamburger sliders, green salad, potato salad, pea salad, peaches and a dinner roll; menu for May 11 is Mongolian beef with onions, peppers and cabbage, brown rice, pears and a whole wheat roll.

A board meeting is set for May 9 at 1 p.m. The Old-Time Fiddlers will perform at the Senior Center on Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., admission is free.

