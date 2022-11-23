GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033.

Nov. 23 and 25, the center is closed for the holiday, Happy Thanksgiving! Menu for Nov. 28 is spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, pears and whole wheat bread sticks; menu for Nov. 30 is pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, applesauce and a whole wheat roll.

