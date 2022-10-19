GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Oct. 19 is chicken and dumplings, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, peaches and a whole wheat bun; menu for Oct. 21 is spaghetti and meat sauce, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, fruit salad and whole wheat breadsticks.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments