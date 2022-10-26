GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033.
Menu for Oct. 26 is fish, cole slaw, potato wedges, Mandarin oranges and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for Oct. 28 is meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for Oct. 31 (Halloween) is pizza with eyes, spider green salad, monster brain salad, monster fruit cups, milk and cheese and creepy charcuterie table.
