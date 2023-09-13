GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.
Sept. 13 menu is ham, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches and a whole wheat dinner roll; Sept. 15 menu is salad bar with ham, chili, beef and chicken, vegetable pasta, potato salad, cole slaw, cucumber salad, fruit cup and a roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; Sept. 18 menu is beef stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes with gravy, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, peaches and a bun.
