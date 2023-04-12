GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for April 12 is hamburger steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for April 14 is pork chops, sweet potato casserole, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, fruit salad and whole wheat breadsticks, the Fiddlers will provide music; April 17 is pizza, lettuce salad, strawberry spinach salad, three bean salad and pears.

