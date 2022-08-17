GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet M-W-F, noon, for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033. Menu for Aug. 17 is beef and chicken enchiladas, green salad, refried beans, peaches, milk, dinner roll; menu for Aug. 19 is catfish, coleslaw, potato wedges, mixed fruit, milk, whole wheat dinner roll; menu for Aug. 22 is beef tacos with lettuce and tomatoes, fresh salsa, Spanish brown rice, peaches, tortillas, milk.
