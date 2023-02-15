GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Feb. 15 is chili, macaroni and cheese, green salad, frozen peas, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Feb. 17 is meat pizza, lettuce salad and peaches, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Feb. 20 is meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll.

