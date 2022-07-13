GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Menu for July 15 is pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, applesauce and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for July 18 is spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, peaches and a whole wheat breadsticks; menu for July 20 is chicken corden bleu, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, mixed fruit and a whole wheat dinner roll.

