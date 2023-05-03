GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.
May 3 is beef stroganoff, green beans, lettuce salad, applesauce and a whole wheat dinner roll; May 5 (Cinco de Mayo) beef and chicken fajitas with a whole wheat tortilla and peppers, onions, salsa, sour cream and cheese, refried beans, lettuce salad and mixed fruit salad; May 8 is hamburger slider, green salad, potato salad, pea salad and peaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.