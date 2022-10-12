GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Oct. 12 is pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, applesauce and a whole wheat bun; menu for Oct. 14 is ham, scalloped potatoes, squash, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, pears and a whole wheat bread slice; menu for Oct. 17 is roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, peaches and a whole wheat bun.

