GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.

Menu for July 8 is pizza with pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and cheese with a whole wheat crust, a lettuce, tomato and cucumber salad and fresh fruit; menu for July 11 is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, frozen peas, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for July 13 is a salad bar with ham, bacon, taco meat, boiled eggs, lettuce, tomato and celery, potato salad, macaroni salad, Jell-O salad, broccoli cheese sauce and a whole wheat roll.

