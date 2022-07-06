GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.
Menu for July 8 is pizza with pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and cheese with a whole wheat crust, a lettuce, tomato and cucumber salad and fresh fruit; menu for July 11 is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, frozen peas, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for July 13 is a salad bar with ham, bacon, taco meat, boiled eggs, lettuce, tomato and celery, potato salad, macaroni salad, Jell-O salad, broccoli cheese sauce and a whole wheat roll.
