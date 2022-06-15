GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.
Menu for June 17 is catfish, coleslaw, fresh vegetables, apricots and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for June 20 is spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, peaches and whole wheat breadsticks; menu for June 22 is ham, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches and a whole wheat dinner roll.
An auction, for window replacement, will be held June 18-22, each day at 10 a.m. until done. Donations for the auction are accepted, as well as monetary donations.
