GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.
Menu for June 24 is meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, apricots and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for June 27 is pork steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and mixed fruit; menu for June 29 is chicken sandwich with a whole wheat bun, potato salad and vegetable pasta salad.
