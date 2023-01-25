GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Jan. 25 is hamburger mac and cheese, green salad, carrots, celery, applesauce and a dinner roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Jan. 27 is meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for Jan. 30 is cheese hamburger with a bun, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, tater tots and peaches.

