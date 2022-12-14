GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Dec. 14 is sweet ‘n sour pork, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, peaches and a roll; menu for Dec. 16 is roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, Christmas fruit salad, strawberry pretzel salad, hot cocoa and a dessert bar and a whole wheat roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Dec. 19 is beef enchiladas, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, refried beans, Spanish rice and pears.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments