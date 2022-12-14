GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center, located on the Truck Route, serves lunch at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 208-983-2033.
Menu for Dec. 14 is sweet ‘n sour pork, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, peaches and a roll; menu for Dec. 16 is roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, Christmas fruit salad, strawberry pretzel salad, hot cocoa and a dessert bar and a whole wheat roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Dec. 19 is beef enchiladas, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, refried beans, Spanish rice and pears.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.