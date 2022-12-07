GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center serves lunch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Dec. 7 is beef stew, carrots, potatoes, peas, beans, tomatoes, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for Dec. 9 is meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, peaches and breadsticks, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Dec. 12 is spaghetti and meat sauce, lettuce salad, carrots, celery, green beans, pears and whole wheat breadsticks.

