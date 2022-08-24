GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Aug. 24 is tuna casserole with whole wheat noodles, fresh tomatoes, peas and carrots, mixed fruit, milk and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for Aug. 26 is meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, peaches, milk and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for Aug. 29 is spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, peaches, milk and whole wheat breadsticks.

