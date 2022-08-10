GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.

Menu for Aug. 10 is baked potato bar with beef, bacon, ham, onions, sour cream or cheese, broccoli, green salad, Jell-O, fruit, milk and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for Aug. 12 is pulled pork sandwich on a whole wheat bun, coleslaw, pea salad, baked beans and milk; menu for Aug. 15 is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, frozen peas, pears, milk and a whole wheat dinner roll.

