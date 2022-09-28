GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Sept. 28 is chicken or beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, peaches, sour cream and cheese; menu for Sept. 30 is baked catfish, brown rice pilaf, coleslaw, mixed fruit salad and a whole wheat dinner roll.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments