GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033.

Menu for Nov. 9 is oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, frozen peas, pears and a whole wheat roll; menu for Nov. 11 is pork fajitas with onions, peppers, refried beans, Spanish brown rice in a tortilla and pears; menu for Nov. 14 is ground beef stroganoff, green salad, green beans, peaches and a whole wheat dinner roll.

