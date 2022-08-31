GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Call 208-983-2033. Menu for Aug. 31 is tater tot casserole, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, pears, milk and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for Sept. 2 is pork roast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, milk and a whole wheat roll.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments